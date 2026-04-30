AptarGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $72.7 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $982.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.40.

AptarGroup shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $123.68, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR

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