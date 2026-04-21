Annaly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $282.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $282.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $452.7 million.

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