Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $933 million. On…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $933 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $7.62 billion in the period.

Amphenol shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 4%. The stock has increased 89% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

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