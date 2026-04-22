Amneal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $78 million.…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $78 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $723 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

Amneal shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 83% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRX

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