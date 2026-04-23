American Airlines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $382 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to earnings of $1.10 per share.

American Airlines shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

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