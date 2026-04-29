Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period.

Amarin shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

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