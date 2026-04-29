Alphabet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $62.58…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $62.58 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $5.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $109.9 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $94.67 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.22 billion.

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