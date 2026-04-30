Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $188.21, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

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