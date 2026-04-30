Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 5:15 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $188.21, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up