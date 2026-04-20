AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $148…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $148 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $319 million.

AGNC Investment shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.77, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

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