Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Programs: What to Know

If you’re a college student with your heart set on law school, a 3+3 program can save you money and…

If you’re a college student with your heart set on law school, a 3+3 program can save you money and time. These accelerated programs, offered by select universities, allow high-performing students to earn both B.A. and J.D. degrees in six years rather than seven.

Besides graduating earlier and avoiding the stress of applying to multiple law schools, participants receive dedicated support to ease the transition into law school. Some programs even allow applicants to forgo taking the LSAT or GRE.

Types of 3+3 B.A.-J.D. Programs

Accelerated B.A.-J.D. programs typically offer an expedited path to students within the same university system. This is most common among state universities with an interest in training local lawyers, like the University of Georgia, the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas.

Several private universities offer this option as well, like DePaul University in Illinois, Cornell University in New York and Willamette University in Oregon.

Some schools have multiple partner institutions for their 3+3 program. The University at Buffalo School of Law in New York even accepts applicants from more than a dozen undergraduate institutions statewide.

[READ: 7 Deciding Factors in Law School Admissions]

Two-Year J.D. and Direct Admission Programs

Accelerated two-year J.D. programs are open to all applicants. Most two-year J.D. programs are meant for foreign-trained lawyers seeking to practice in the U.S., but a handful are geared toward U.S. applicants.

Examples include the Rick. J. Caruso School of Law at Pepperdine University in California and Albany Law School in New York. Students in these schools must take a full course load during the summer, when J.D. candidates typically take summer positions.

Two other law schools, Columbia Law School in New York and Harvard Law School in Massachusetts, offer direct admission programs that are open to applicants who have finished three years at any undergraduate institution. However, these are not accelerated programs and require applicants to defer admission in order to first gain meaningful work experience or explore other interests such as graduate school or a fellowship.

How to Get Into an Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Program

Accelerated programs are demanding and require candidates to possess exceptional discipline, focus and maturity. Like other early college graduates, many participants will enter law school at a younger age than nearly all their classmates. They might not even be old enough to drink alcohol at their welcome dinner.

Thus, these programs set strict admissions requirements, including minimum GPAs and strong recommendation letters. Undergraduates typically apply in their third year.

[READ: How Long Is Law School and What Is it Like?]

Most programs also require applicants to earn admission through the standard J.D. process, including a personal statement and LSAT score above the law school’s median. Some programs allow applicants to apply with only their SAT or ACT score, however.

Such selectivity makes accelerated programs prestigious. Graduates will not only enter the legal field at a younger age, but they may have a leg up securing jobs and clerkships.

Committing to an Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Program

Accelerated law programs often require applicants to express their interest early on and meet with a program adviser by their second year of undergraduate study. This means that program participants need to commit to a legal path early in their undergraduate studies, at a time when they may still be exploring career options.

Choosing this rigorous path may close other doors. Participants rushing to meet undergraduate requirements within three years may have to sacrifice other valuable learning opportunities, from campus activities and leadership to elective courses or exchange programs.

Furthermore, participants will be unable to consider a wide range of law schools. Without the leverage of choices, they may also miss out on negotiating merit scholarships. However, some programs offer candidates funding support.

[Read: Why Law School Location Matters.]

Special Support for Participants

Accelerated law programs are intensive, and participants may feel socially estranged from both undergraduates and older law school classmates. Thus, those considering such programs should seek out academic and wellness resources on campus and check in often with prelaw advisers.

Recognizing this challenge, many programs provide participants with extra resources and activities. Students in accelerated programs may be more supported than their peers, with a ready-made, self-selected cohort of like-minded friends and study mates.

Ultimately, for an eligible college student who is happy to study law within the same university system, accelerated programs can offer a perfect opportunity for an early career start.

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Accelerated B.A.-J.D. Programs: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com