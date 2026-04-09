9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

While AI and gold were all the rage in 2025, lately investors have been looking for stocks with long-term power…

While AI and gold were all the rage in 2025, lately investors have been looking for stocks with long-term power instead of short-term appeal.

The best growth stocks are built on durable trends that will last into 2036 and beyond — a date that is a long way into the future and will certainly be much different from today.

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Think of it this way: A decade ago, few people knew what a coronavirus was, and trillion-dollar chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) booked just $5 billion in revenue compared with expectations for about $370 billion this fiscal year.

Identifying the next Nvidia is no easy task. But investors can put themselves on the right path by focusing on companies with durable competitive advantages, long-term tailwinds thanks to macro trends and a history of proven execution. The following large-cap stocks all share those characteristics, making them the best growth stocks for the next 10 years:

Stock Sector Market value Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Consumer discretionary $4.8 billion Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Energy $51.6 billion Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Industrials $56.3 billion Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Technology $64.7 billion McKesson Corp. (MCK) Health care $106.3 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.6 trillion Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Technology $124.8 billion Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Financial services $62.8 billion Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Technology $146.1 billion

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Finding a growth stock to hold for 10 years in the consumer discretionary sector is no easy task, given the fickle nature of customer tastes. But Boot Barn stands out, with consistent double-digit revenue growth over the last several years driven by two trends: the durability of high-margin luxury goods sales and an identity-driven customer base with great loyalty. Since its 2014 IPO at $16 per share, Boot Barn stock has risen roughly 10 times, including a 50% surge over the last 12 months. With meaningful growth ahead in the decade to come, BOOT is a growth stock to watch.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ)

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. As utility companies worldwide reassess energy security and decarbonization strategies, nuclear power is increasingly on the rise. Furthermore, many tech companies are considering local nuclear power facilities to serve power-hungry AI data centers. CCJ is benefiting from this megatrend, with shares up a stunning 200% in the last 12 months and more than 500% in the last five years.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Comfort Systems is a construction firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical installations. If that doesn’t sound particularly dynamic, consider that Comfort Systems has specialization in building the infrastructure to power and cool AI data centers. With this in mind, it makes more sense that FIX has soared nearly 350% in the last 12 months and roughly 20 times from where it stood five years ago. With business roughly split between new installations and maintenance work, this isn’t just a play on new construction but also on servicing these centers over time — powering a reliable baseline as well as strong growth in the years to come.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Lumentum manufactures and sells photonic products, mainly data center chips and fiber optic lasers. That puts this company at the center of the AI revolution as it helps build out the necessary infrastructure for the next stage of the digital economy. Fiscal year 2026 revenue growth is set to exceed 70%, followed by another 70% in 2027 as the company continues to expand. And unlike many AI stocks that rely on specific software or applications, Lumentum manufactures the hardware behind this innovative trend. Shares have more than doubled year to date despite a volatile market, and are up more than 800% over the last five years, proving the dynamic potential of this growth stock.

McKesson Corp. (MCK)

McKesson ranks as one of the best large-cap growth stocks in the health care sector over the last five years, with gains of more than 350%. What’s interesting is that it hasn’t achieved that performance thanks to obesity drugs or cancer treatments, but via the unglamorous business of supporting other health care companies with supplies, logistics and back-office solutions. This isn’t just a profitable specialty, it’s also a more reliable one. The company isn’t slowing down, either, projecting roughly double-digit revenue expansion in 2026. While medical supplies have lower margins than the latest breakthrough drug, they also offer much more reliability and less risk for long-term growth investors.

[Read: 7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now]

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

It’s hard to have a list of the best growth stocks for the next 10 years and not include Nvidia. This mega-cap semiconductor leader has emerged as the most valuable U.S. company as measured by market cap, driven by its dominant position in advanced computing. Its graphics processing units are the backbone of AI, data centers, autonomous systems and high-performance computing. Its stock is also on the must-own list of nearly every growth investor after racing up from a split-adjusted price of about $1 in 2016 to around $180 per share today. While some bears continue to cite short-term valuation risks after such a tremendous run, Nvidia’s leadership in critical next-generation technologies makes it one of the most compelling long-term growth companies in the world.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

In an age of chronic cybersecurity concerns, Palo Alto stands out as both the simplest and the biggest way to play this long-term megatrend. It is the largest dedicated cybersecurity stock out there and has world-class clientele, including retail giant Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), entertainment giant NBC Universal and software leader Salesforce Inc. (CRM), among others. The company is predicting roughly 20% revenue growth in both 2026 and 2027, and while shares are down slightly year to date, they have nearly tripled in the last five years.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood has reshaped retail investing with a mobile-first platform that appeals to younger traders. With more than 27 million funded accounts and $314 billion in assets, however, Robinhood has moved well beyond startup mode since its 2021 IPO. It has also seen shares roughly double since that market debut five years ago. Though shares have been a bit volatile over the last year amid market uncertainty, Robinhood is a great example of a company with a durable growth story that will last regardless of the ups and downs of the news cycle.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Shares of Uber wandered in the wilderness for a bit after the rideshare firm’s 2019 IPO, but they have tripled since their 2022 lows as the company moved beyond that market debut and the impact of a global pandemic soon after. It is now a profitable, scaled platform that has expanded beyond ridesharing into food delivery, logistics and other related services. With strong revenue growth and sharply improving earnings, Uber is expecting 12% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 as its first-mover advantage and expanding ecosystem continue to support a favorable long-term outlook.

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9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/10/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.