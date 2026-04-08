8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026

Quantum computing stocks are in full rebound mode in 2026, with the benchmark S&P Kensho Global Quantum Computing Technologies Index…

Quantum computing stocks are in full rebound mode in 2026, with the benchmark S&P Kensho Global Quantum Computing Technologies Index up 40% year to date and up 161% over the past 12 months as of April 23.

Multiple factors are pushing quantum stocks higher, particularly Nvidia Corp.’s (ticker: NVDA) rollout of the new Ising open-source quantum AI model program, designed to help researchers and enterprises build quantum processors capable of running high-end applications.

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Nvidia says Ising offers quantum players high-performance, scalable AI tools for quantum error correction and calibration, which the company cites as “two of the most critical challenges” in building hybrid-quantum classical systems. The models run the world’s best quantum processor calibration and “enable researchers to tackle much larger, more complex problems with quantum computers by delivering up to 2.5-times faster performance and 3-times higher accuracy for the decoding process needed for quantum error correction,” Nvidia said in an April 14 press release.

Nvidia’s announcement, which coincided with World Quantum Day on April 14, wasn’t an outlier. Take IonQ Inc. (IONQ), which on the same day announced that company engineers had connected two physically separate quantum systems, a breakthrough the company called a “foundational technical milestone” that promises to lay the groundwork for linked quantum networks. That’s been a key plank in IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi’s quantum strategy for the company.

“Achieving this photonic interconnect milestone is a pivotal moment in our roadmap as we move from individual quantum processors to distributed, networked architectures,” de Masi said in a statement. “Scaling quantum computation beyond the limits of a single chip is essential for realizing a future quantum internet. This demonstration proves that our trapped-ion platform is uniquely suited for the high-fidelity networking required to solve the world’s most complex problems.”

Quantum stocks bounced higher on the news — IonQ and Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) rose between 13% and 20% on April 14.

The long term looks even rosier, with the global quantum computing market expected to rise from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $20.2 billion by 2030, indicating a 42% compound annual growth rate, according to Research and Markets.

With the industry accelerating, which stocks stand out right now? These quantum companies, some well known and others less so, should make the grade:

Stock 1-year performance* 3-year performance* Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 41% 34% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 17% 14% D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) 171% 225% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 94% 95% IonQ Inc. (IONQ) 63% 91% Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) 85% 224% Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) -0.7% -19% Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ) -10%** N/A

*As of April 23 market close. Three-year return is annualized.**Return since the stock’s IPO date of Feb. 17, 2026.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Trading around $262 per share as of midday on April 24 and up 41% over the past year, Amazon is one Magnificent Seven stock that’s outperforming the broader S&P 500 Information Technology Index in 2026. It’s also stacking gains in the quantum computing sector, including the introduction of its Ocelot quantum computing chip in late February 2025, which helps reduce the cost of curbing quantum errors by 90%, according to Amazon.

That development adds another step to Amazon’s technology journey toward real-world quantum computing applications.

“With the recent advancements in quantum research, it is no longer a matter of if but when practical, fault-tolerant quantum computers will be available for real-world applications. Ocelot is an important step on that journey,” said Oskar Painter, director of quantum hardware at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. “In the future, quantum chips built according to the Ocelot architecture could cost as little as one-fifth of current approaches, due to the drastically reduced number of resources required for error correction. Concretely, we believe this will accelerate our timeline to a practical quantum computer by up to five years.”

The technology giant is also adding pure quantum names to its own stock portfolio, snapping up 6,671 shares of IONQ stock, for a total of 0.1% of its holdings, according to Amazon’s most recent 13F filing. Staying busy on the quantum front while boosting its e-commerce business should position AMZN as one of the safer, more stable quantum plays in 2026.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Like Amazon, Microsoft is hammering away at its quantum lineup, most notably via its Majorana 1 chip, with early testing in high-compute-demand industries like chemistry, using the technology to simulate sophisticated molecular behaviors. Expect Microsoft to continue to lean on its Azure quantum platform to grow into a key platform for commercial deployment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hasn’t set any specific timeframes on the company’s quantum products rollout. However, Zulfi Alam, the company’s vice president of quantum, recently said he expects Microsoft to have quantum-based products and machines in place by the end of the decade, which should generate significant returns. The company should excel, especially in the hyperscaler realm, where tech outfits provide expanded computing capacity to produce quantum products and services.

As for MSFT stock, it’s down 13.8% year to date. However, 36 analysts hold a consensus “strong buy” rating and an average price target of $577 for MSFT shares, according to TipRanks. That represents upside of 39% over the stock’s April 23 close of $415.75.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based D-Wave picked up some momentum in the days following Nvidia’s Ising announcement, which fuels more optimism about a quantum computing-AI technology crossover.

That’s a far cry from April 1, when QBTS shares were down 48% year to date. The short-term price pickup pushes the quantum computing system firm’s stock price up 171% over the past year, no doubt providing some relief and breathing room for anxious investors.

D-Wave shareholders were also buoyed by the words of company CEO Alan Baratz, who called out Nvidia at the recent Semafor World Economy Summit in support of his company’s ascending graphics processing unit chips. “If I were Nvidia, I’d be shaking in my boots,” Baratz said, issuing a challenge to the tech giant that quantum-backed computing power is the future over artificial intelligence accelerators.

Analysts are on board, citing D-Wave’s robust contract activity, burgeoning government partnering opportunities and over $800 million in investor funding, all of which give QBTS a clear operational glide path.

Of 14 notable Wall Street analysts covering D-Wave, 13 are buyers and 1 is a holder, with no “sell” calls on the stock and a consensus price target of $36.83, according to TipRanks. That represents 91% upside over the stock’s April 23 closing price of $19.31.

Industry insiders like the stock, too.

“D-Wave has been showing that it can actually solve real-world optimization problems, in addition to experiencing significant growth in new bookings,” said Kevin A. Thomas, a financial planning analyst and founder of Omniga.ai, an AI finance operations services firm.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Despite driving the quantum sector’s recent run-up in share prices, Nvidia’s stock is only up 14% so far in April. That seems ironic, given the powerhouse performance of quantum sector stocks in the wake of Nvidia’s Ising announcement.

Nvidia had already positioned itself strategically in the quantum computing world, touting its hybrid quantum-classical computing ecosystem as a bridge between traditional high-level computing technology and quantum hardware systems. The company’s CUDA-Q open-source program is already widely used by quantum hardware developers, giving Nvidia the same middleware-market vibe in the quantum realm it’s already mastered on the AI semiconductor front.

Savvy investors already know that Nvidia has a big advantage over pure-play quantum companies on other fronts, delivering a triple dose of stability with solid earnings growth, stellar cash flow and a top-tier position in AI chips, making it a reliable core stock for the long haul. That’s a smart play, given the expected growth of the quantum computing marketplace.

Among 42 Wall Street analysts who track Nvidia shares, 40 hold a “buy” rating, with a consensus price target of $273. That would give NVDA investors a 37% boost over the stock’s April 23 closing price of $199.64.

“Nvidia is undervalued in this discussion more than any other name I follow,” says Ian Skjervem, CEO of Smart Investors Daily. “Their status in the quantum-classical hybrid computing layer is a tangible competitive edge, and it is not being valued by most retail investors.”

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IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ’s share price had slid 25.8% year to date by mid-March, but it has busted out in the past month, rising 32%.

While IONQ doesn’t report its latest quarterly figures until May 6, the company has issued a full-year 2026 revenue estimate of between $225 million and $245 million, which easily bests 2025’s figures. First-quarter 2026 guidance clocks in at $48 million to $51 million, reflecting leadership’s belief in continued strong revenue growth.

The news on the ground is upbeat, with IonQ recently inking a pact with the University of Cambridge for a joint quantum computing hub. The company is also strengthening ties with the U.S. Air Force on public quantum computing programs focused on defense issues, especially in protecting data and securing access to quantum chips and cloud platforms.

The consensus among 13 top analysts tracking IONQ calls for a $65 price target, indicating 49% upside over its April 23 closing price of $43.63.

Skjervem notes that IonQ is his best quantum pure play right now. “The valuation is far-fetched compared to near-term revenue,” he says. “IonQ has the most plausible algorithmic qubit roadmap in the publicly traded QC market, and they have signed actual government and commercial contracts, which helps its revenue pipeline.”

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Berkeley, California-based Rigetti is riding high after announcing its long-delayed, next-generation Cepheus-1-108Q quantum computing system, its most powerful quantum computing offering to date.

The quantum industry’s largest modular quantum computing system, Cepheus-1-108Q is built on Rigetti’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture. The system comprises 12 interconnected 9-qubit chiplets, tripling the number of qubits and chiplets from Rigetti’s previous 36-qubit system, Cepheus-1-36Q.

“Cepheus-1-108Q is a milestone that validates our ambitious approach to scaling quantum computers,” said Rigetti CEO Subodh Kulkarni in a statement. “Our proprietary chiplet-based architecture is paving the way toward higher-fidelity, higher-qubit systems that will ultimately enable fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

While sidelined since January’s original rollout date, the new quantum system’s early-April release still fell near Rigetti’s Q1 2026 deadline and is already drawing customers, including an $8.4 million order from India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

Rigetti is also attracting the right partners, including a platform integration deal with Amazon Braket, which should fuel commercial adoption in key industries like materials and science.

With a consensus call among 11 tech industry analysts, RGTI should meet a $30 price target, indicating a 78% uptick over its April 23 closing price of $16.86.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

This London-based quantum-safe encryption company is finding its footing, though its shares have fallen precipitously from a recent high above $58 reached in October.

Why Arqit? For starters, the company’s financial picture is brightening. In early April, it reported estimated revenue for its fiscal first half of 2026 in the range of $620,000 to $630,000, which blows away the $67,000 it earned in the same period in 2025. The company cited contract renewals and three new partner pacts already inked in early 2026, including a deal with networking edge solutions firm RAD to provide a joint quantum encryption product for telecommunications companies.

Scott Buck, an analyst at H.C. Wainwright, has a “buy” call on the stock, with a $60 price target, representing 315% upside over its April 23 closing price of $14.45. That should generate interest among growth-minded quantum investors who are paying attention to ARQQ’s shifting fortunes these days.

Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ)

Boulder, Colorado-based Infleqtion, which recently went public after a merger with Churchill Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, is ablaze right now, with its share price up 46% over the past month.

What’s the catalyst? The Nvidia Ising rollout has helped in the near term, but pulling back the lens reveals evidence of a sustained rise in the share price.

In mid-April, INFQ announced that it had been working with NASA on installing updated hardware on the International Space Station. The company also gained support from a powerful ally when Nvidia referred to Infleqtion three times in its April 14 press release, tying the firm to both its Ising Calibration and Ising Decoding quantum network models

That fits the bill, as Infleqtion specializes in neutral-atom quantum computing, particularly cold-atom arrays that work in tandem with quantum sensing and networking technologies. That makes INFQ the first-ever neutral-atom quantum technology stock, representing a ground-floor opportunity for growth investors looking to catch some lightning in a bottle.

Citron Research is backing the stock, big time. Here’s an April 16 X post in which Citron touts the company’s powerful Nvidia connections:

“DON’T LISTEN TO CITRON. Listen to Jensen. INFQ RULES! RGTI insignificant. NVDA has spoken on quantum and laid out exactly who their partners are. INFQ IS THE ONLY company Nvidia selected twice for both Calibration AND Decoding, yet trades at half the market cap of RGTI, a company Nvidia didn’t select at all. INFQ deserves to be twice the market cap of RGTI. Not the other way around.”

Citing the Nvidia Ising press release, Citron also noted on X, “The smallest public quantum company by market cap was selected the most by the most important AI infrastructure company on Earth. Nvidia ranked these companies for you. The stock market hasn’t caught up yet.”

If You’re On The Fence, Take It Slow, But Make Sure to Go

Even though quantum computing is a well-funded industry and appears on track to achieve full commercial access by 2028, some investors may remain unconvinced. Even so, they should make room for some quantum exposure in what analysts believe is a “can’t miss” sector.

“We’re still a ways out from true commercial applications of quantum computing,” says Michael Martin, vice president of market strategy at TradingBlock. “But by the time that’s obvious, it’ll likely be too late to get in at attractive levels. That’s why I’d keep it small. Think a sliver allocation that’s under 5%.”

It’s also a good idea to treat the quantum realm as a long-term investment theme and ignore any political and broader economic noise right now.

“Tariffs, geopolitics, all of that can move these names short term, but if you’re in this space, you should be thinking in decades, not quarters,” Martin says. “You also have to be able to handle the volatility because this is a very volatile sector.”

“Yet over the next few years, this will likely be one of the highest-beta pockets of the market,” he adds. “If you can’t sit through that, you probably shouldn’t be in it.”

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8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/24/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.