7 Hot Stocks Near New 52-Week Highs

The stock market has been volatile in 2026 thanks to the war in Iran, persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. However,…

The stock market has been volatile in 2026 thanks to the war in Iran, persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. However, a select group of big-name companies has demonstrated resilience and momentum, with shares trading at or near 52-week highs.

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Investors often look to stocks near their highs as indicators of market leadership, signaling confidence in future growth. These high-flying firms stand out not only for their stock performance but also for strong underlying fundamentals and innovation pipelines, as well as massive market values that show staying power.

If you’re tired of seeing red on Wall Street and looking for market leaders, these hot stocks at or near new 52-week highs are worth consideration.

Stock 52-week high* April 22 closing price Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (ticker: AMD) $303.46 $303.46 Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) $343.45 $339.32 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $255.36 $255.36 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) $808.87 $808.87 Citigroup Inc. (C) $133.05 $129.73 GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) $1,127.56 $1,127.56 Intel Corp. (INTC) $68.50 $65.27

*Based on daily closing prices dating back to April 23, 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Over the decades, Advanced Micro Devices has solidified its position as a leading semiconductor innovator. Today AMD is seeing strong demand in the age of artificial intelligence. Its best-in-class chips are used for next-gen computing and data center markets, and AMD continues to gain market share from competitors by delivering competitive performance and energy efficiency. The company is actually near all-time highs in addition to new 52-week highs, thanks to projections of 35% revenue growth this year and another 45% growth in fiscal year 2027 on top of that.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube, making it a dominant force in global communications and advertising. The firm’s services division also continues to generate substantial cash flow through app distribution via Google Play, and its Google Cloud data storage arm has also emerged as a significant growth engine. Earnings per share were up more than 30% in Q4, and they’re projected to grow at a roughly 20% rate in both 2026 and 2027. Google’s leadership in AI-driven search and cloud services positions the company for sustained growth as it pushes toward new 52-week highs.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a force in e-commerce, and in recent years has also grown to dominate cloud computing thanks to a business model built on scale, efficiency and innovation. While its retail operations remain a cornerstone, the company hasn’t seen a slowdown in revenue — its latest earnings report reveals a 13% growth rate in the top line. That’s in part because Amazon remains a staples leader and not just a discretionary hub, and subscription services such as Amazon Prime provide consistency in sales and profits. Amazon Web Services stands out as Amazon’s most profitable segment on top of this core, providing cloud computing and storage solutions to enterprises worldwide that are increasingly in demand in the age of AI.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Founded in 1925, Caterpillar is a global leader in construction and mining equipment. The firm has an unmatched reputation for durability, reliability and engineering excellence that makes it the go-to company for both the private and public sector. CAT has evolved into energy infrastructure recently, including microgrid equipment and fuel cells, which resonates with remote mining customers but also has growth potential in other applications. Its shares are trading at 52-week highs after a big run-up in an otherwise challenging marketplace, driven by forecasts of continued improvement in profits and sales for the next two years.

[READ: 10 Best-Performing Stocks of the Past 30 Years]

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup stock has doubled in the last 12 months and has shown no signs of slowing down, as this diversified financial services company continues to thrive. The biggest proof of this was a tremendous 56% jump in Q1 earnings, highlighting strong operations as well as effective cost management. Growth in both retail and institutional segments has contributed to improved financial performance. The timing couldn’t be better, as Wall Street has shown renewed confidence in the banking sector on the hopes that lower interest rates are on the way soon.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)

After the slow-motion split-up of industrial giant General Electric over the last two decades, GE Vernova has emerged as an energy leader built on the legacy of its parent company. Operating across nuclear, wind and grid power segments, the company offers a comprehensive suite of technologies to meet the energy needs of the future. Thanks to both long-term alternative energy demand driven by climate change and short-term energy uncertainty thanks to the war in Iran, GE Vernova’s technology is in high demand. As a result, double-digit revenue growth is forecast for 2026 and 2027 as this stock continues to set new 52-week highs.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Like its peer AMD, Intel remains a cornerstone of the tech sector thanks to its leading role in the semiconductor industry. The firm has a long history of innovation in computing and data center technologies. A strong baseline demand for chips, along with growth projections driven by AI, make INTC one of the hottest large-cap stocks on Wall Street this year. What’s more, the company is benefiting from a 10% ownership stake taken by the U.S. government in August — providing certainty and stability, as well as a signal that this homegrown chipmaker is a strategically important company that isn’t going anywhere.

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7 Hot Stocks Near New 52-Week Highs originally appeared on usnews.com