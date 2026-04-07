7 Great Ways to Invest in Cuba

Following decades of political animosity and U.S. embargoes on Cuba, former President Barack Obama sought to normalize relations with the…

Following decades of political animosity and U.S. embargoes on Cuba, former President Barack Obama sought to normalize relations with the island in the late 2010s by reopening embassies, restoring diplomatic ties, and easing trade and travel restrictions.

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President Donald Trump has taken a hard-nosed approach to Cuba, however, designating it a state sponsor of terror in 2021 and reimplementing business and travel restrictions. Trump even recently suggested the possibility of “taking Cuba in some form.” It’s a high-risk, potentially volatile situation. But for investors optimistic that U.S. relations with Cuba can be restored, here are seven ways to invest in Cuba:

— Copa Holdings SA (ticker: CPA)

— Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

— Carnival Corp. (CCL)

— Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

— American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

— Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

— Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Copa is a Panamanian airline that operates mostly international routes connecting North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. Copa currently offers daily flights from major U.S. airports to Havana for qualified American travelers via connecting flights in Panama City, Panama. However, Americans are currently restricted from flying to Cuba for tourism and must have one of 13 permitted reasons to go there. Those reasons include family visits, official business, humanitarian projects and journalistic activities. If the U.S. tourism ban is lifted, Copa already has all the logistics set up to fly Americans directly to Cuba.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Royal Caribbean is headquartered in Miami and is one of the world’s largest cruise companies. Royal Caribbean’s three leading cruise brands include Royal Caribbean International, Silverseas and Celebrity Cruises. The company also has a 50% ownership stake in TUI Cruises, operator of German brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. U.S. cruise ships are not currently permitted to sail to Cuba, but Royal Caribbean offered routes to Cuba during the “Cuban thaw” period from 2017 to 2019. If travel restrictions are lifted once more, Royal Caribbean and other cruise operators could easily reopen Cuba as a destination.

Carnival Corp. (CCL)

Carnival is another one of the world’s largest cruise line operators, including Caribbean cruises. The company owns several major cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa, Princess Cruises, AIDA, Holland America, P&O, Cunard and Seabourn. Carnival made history in 2016 by becoming the first U.S. company to offer a cruise to Cuba in 50 years. The company would likely jump at the opportunity to return to Cuba. However, it’s important for any cruise stock investors to understand these companies’ balance sheets are still recovering from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their debt may make them particularly risky investments.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line is another large U.S.-based cruise line operator. In addition to Norwegian Cruise Line brand cruises, Norwegian owns premium and luxury brands Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, Norwegian briefly offered four-day cruises to Cuba from Port Canaveral and Miami from 2017 to 2019 and would likely be eager to return. Norwegian may be particularly well positioned to capitalize on Cuba cruises, which have historically been more expensive and higher end than the typical Caribbean cruises. Oceania and Regent Seven Seas might see especially high demand for their higher-end offerings.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines is one of the largest U.S.-based airlines. In 2025, American led all U.S. airlines with 2.3 million flights, according to air travel analytics company OAG. American also led the industry in seat capacity with 279.6 million seats. Among the three U.S. airlines approved for Cuba flights, American also offers by far the most flights to Cuba for qualified Americans. American currently accounts for about 77% of flights from the U.S. to Cuba. American offers roughly 70 flights per week from Miami to Havana and five other Cuban airports.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International is a lodging company with hotels and resorts all over the world. Its limited-service brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn and TownePlace Suites, and its full-service brands include Marriott, JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton. In 2016, Marriott made history by operating the first U.S.-branded hotel in Cuba since 1959 — the rebranded Four Points by Sheraton Havana. In 2017, Marriott was also reportedly planning a few more properties in and around Havana, including renovating the 19th-century hotel the Inglaterra. Unfortunately, the Trump administration forced Marriott to exit its business interests in Cuba in 2020.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb is a peer-to-peer online marketplace that connects property owners with travelers seeking lodging, ranging from private rooms to entire homes. Airbnb earns a fee from both parties and allows hosts and guests to manage listings and trips, complete secure transactions and leave reviews. Airbnb first entered Cuba in 2015, and 4,000 private houses were reportedly listed on the platform within a year. Total Airbnb listings in Cuba peaked at around 35,000 in 2019, but U.S. travel restrictions to Cuba and the pandemic drove that number down to around 12,000 listings by early 2022.

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7 Great Ways to Invest in Cuba originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/10/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.