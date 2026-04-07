7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

While the 10-year Treasury is yielding about 4.3%, the typical stock in the S&P 500 is only yielding 1.2%. That…

While the 10-year Treasury is yielding about 4.3%, the typical stock in the S&P 500 is only yielding 1.2%.

That means it’s hard to be satisfied with the income provided by the most popular blue-chip dividend stocks. That’s particularly true as Wall Street remains volatile, and the risk in stocks is significantly higher.

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That said, some of the best monthly dividend stocks to buy now offer significantly higher yields and a consistent cadence where you get big paydays every 30 days. These companies come with their own unique risks, but the income potential is hard to argue with.

The following stocks all pay dividends once per month, and all yield more than 5%. All are also reasonably established, with market capitalizations of at least $850 million. Here are the top monthly dividend stocks to buy now:

Stock Market capitalization Dividend yield Realty Income Corp. (ticker: O) $59 billion 5.1% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) $5.1 billion 5.5% Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) $1.6 billion 12.3% EPR Properties (EPR) $4.3 billion 6.3% Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) $1.3 billion 19.8% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) $850 million 14.3% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) $3.1 billion 6.6%

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Market value:

$59 billion Dividend yield: 5.1%

Realty Income markets itself as “the monthly dividend company,” as it is one of the oldest and most consistent stocks out there, with a 57-year record of following this payment schedule. What’s more, the monthly payouts have moved up slowly over time, from about 19.85 cents per share at the start of 2016 to 27.05 cents per share declared in March. Like other stocks on this list, it is a real estate investment trust that has to deliver 90% of taxable income back to shareholders. That structure, plus a commercial real estate model that focuses on valuable single-tenant properties, makes it a fairly consistent performer that can deliver stable income.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Market value: $5.1 billion Dividend yield: 5.5%

Main Street Capital is a business development company, or BDC. These companies operate similarly to a private equity fund in that they buy between 5% and 50% of small- or middle-market firms. They then make money if those enterprises succeed — and they usually do. This BDC specializes in slightly distressed firms, focusing on recapitalizations, buyouts, refinancings, industry consolidation and the like. It has been choppy lately given market uncertainty, but over the long term has delivered a consistent and generous dividend as it passes through the profits from its investments to its shareholders.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Market value: $1.6 billion Dividend yield: 12.3%

Ellington Financial is a mortgage-related monthly dividend stock that offers a mammoth dividend. Its business depends on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are typically backstopped by U.S. government entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Obviously, real estate markets have seen plenty of challenges over the last year or so, as interest rate uncertainty along with macroeconomic woes has weighed on mortgage demand. But while in the red year to date, EFC is actually up more than 10% from its March lows — and considering its double-digit yield and monthly dividends, income investors may be willing to suffer a bit of volatility in exchange for the other benefits this monthly dividend stock provides.

[SEE: 9 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks in the S&P 500]

EPR Properties (EPR)

Market value: $4.3 billion Dividend yield: 6.3%

While some of the monthly dividend stocks on this list have seen shares slump lately, EPR stands out with gains of more than 15% in the last year and double-digit gains in 2026 — topping the broader S&P 500 as well as its peers. This commercial real estate company specializes in resorts, theaters and “eat and play” properties that marry restaurants with golf or video games. EPR tenants may see a bit of risk, but strong long-term deals, along with a focus on properties across in-demand areas, provide some stability for this monthly dividend stock. That’s on top of a yield that’s about five times that of the S&P 500 to boot.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC)

Market value: $1.3 billion Dividend yield: 19.8%

Prospect Capital is another BDC that derives its profits based on the success of its investment portfolio. PSEC’s investments tend to be focused on later-stage opportunities, including leveraged buyouts and restructurings, as well as middle-market companies with growth potential. With more than 35 years of experience and a current portfolio of almost 100 different investments in 32 discrete industries, this BDC is a unique way to invest like a hedge fund without the costly fees or high minimums. Keep in mind that shares have been under significant pressure as revenue has stagnated and investors are worried about what that means for dividends. But with a jaw-dropping yield around 20%, even a small cut in payouts means PSEC is among the most generous monthly dividend stocks out there.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Market value: $850 million Dividend yield: 14.3%

PennantPark is a monthly dividend stock with a unique value proposition right now. PFLT specializes in “floating-rate” loans, which means the interest paid on those debts varies based on the broader market environment — and as the Federal Reserve moved rates higher in 2022 and 2023, the loans in its portfolio have been able to generate bigger payments, too. The downside is that higher payments mean more stress for borrowers and an elevated risk of default. PFLT is down about 10% over the last year because of pessimism, but its 10.25-cent-per-share monthly payouts have continued uninterrupted since 2023 — and are actually up from 9.5 cents per share paid from 2015 until that increase. That hints the payouts are sustainable regardless of volatility.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Market value: $3.1 billion Dividend yield: 6.6%

Perhaps the poorest-performing stock on this list, SL Green is down about 20% in the last year and more than 40% over the last five years. That’s because it is one of Manhattan’s largest office landlords, with Tier 1 properties on Madison Avenue and Park Avenue, and more than 33 million square feet of leasable space. Fears of a long-term trend toward remote work, as well as near-term concerns over economic growth, have created headwinds. However, SLG’s portfolio of attractive assets and consistent paydays still makes it worth a look as one of the best monthly dividend stocks.

[Read: 7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy in 2026]

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7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.