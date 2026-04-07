7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Right Now

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, come in many shapes and sizes. An industrial REIT is a unique type of…

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, come in many shapes and sizes. An industrial REIT is a unique type of company in this sector that offers exposure to logistics and supply chain infrastructure, supported by long-term demand from e-commerce and modern inventory management from the “just-in-time” economy.

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Though cyclical demand can impact tenants, these REITs tend to have wide moats formed from quality properties in areas that will always need industrial infrastructure. The best stocks in the industry are scaled-up companies with strong development pipelines, disciplined management and geographic advantages — and of course, above-average yields.

The following list of the best industrial REITs consists of companies with at least 3% yields, market values of $7 billion or greater and positive year-to-date returns:

REIT Market capitalization Dividend yield CubeSmart (ticker: CUBE) $9.1 billion 5.3% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) $8.3 billion 3.2% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) $10.8 billion 3.1% Prologis Inc. (PLD) $133 billion 3.0% Public Storage (PSA) $54.6 billion 3.9% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) $7.7 billion 4.0% Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) $7 billion 3.1%

CubeSmart (CUBE)

Market value: $9.1 billion Dividend: 5.3%

CubeSmart has a very interesting business model, managing self-storage properties and related portable storage “cubes” that can be dropped off and picked up. Generally, storage is a reliable business with steady rent from monthly customers that need extra space. CUBE adds an extra layer to that model by making storage solutions that are accessible as well as affordable. The business is thriving too, with quarterly dividends surging from just 16 cents per share in 2015 to 53 cents per share today — more than threefold growth in just over a decade.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Market value: $8.3 billion Dividend: 3.2%

First Industrial owns or is currently developing about 72 million square feet of industrial space concentrated in 15 metro areas across the U.S., with more than 1,000 different tenants. The company continues to thrive due to a strong mix of attractive properties in good markets, and just declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents in the first quarter that represents a more than 12% increase from the prior rate. That’s a great sign for investors looking for dividend growth as well as stability in their industrial REIT stocks.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)

Market value: $10.8 billion Dividend: 3.1%

EastGroup develops, buys and operates industrial properties in fast-growing U.S. markets across the Sun Belt. It focuses mainly on flexible distribution space for midsized customers needing 20,000 to 100,000 square feet rather than a massive fulfillment center. Its portfolio includes more than 65 million square feet and continues to grow through new developments as well as acquisitions. The company also has an enviable history of providing income to shareholders, just declaring its 185th consecutive dividend payment in March.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Market value: $133 billion Dividend: 3%

Prologis is a logistics hub operator that boasts 1.2 billion square feet of space across warehouses and industrial properties. Not only is it the biggest company of its kind in the U.S., it’s also the largest publicly traded REIT on Wall Street. Top tenants include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX), but other firms with wide-reaching logistics networks also rely heavily on PLD facilities to do business. Thanks to its massive scale and the high barrier to entry for competitors — land is scarce in some key markets, and construction costs are high — Prologis has stability that makes it one of the best industrial REITs.

[SEE: 7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.]

Public Storage (PSA)

Market value: $54.6 billion Dividend: 3.9%

Public Storage is an industrial REIT that specializes in, you guessed it, public storage properties. That includes more than 3,500 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 258 million net rentable square feet. Storage facilities can be attractive “counter-cyclical” investments, as they see higher demand when consumers delay buying homes or are forced to downsize in tough economic environments. That low-risk appeal, plus unrivaled scale fueled by a recent agreement to acquire National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), sets Public Storage up for success.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

Market value: $7.7 billion Dividend: 4%

STAG Industrial holds about 600 buildings in 40 states with about 120 million rentable square feet. The company recently shifted from a monthly to a quarterly dividend cadence, but it remains one of the more generous industrial REITs out there, with a yield that is more than triple the S&P 500’s at present. The company has a rich history of growth via acquisition, with more than $4 billion in cumulative transactions since 2019 to ensure it has the scale to compete in the industrial real estate market.

Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO)

Market value: $7 billion Dividend: 3.1%

Terreno specializes in “infill” industrial real estate that focuses on underutilized property to fill in the blanks across otherwise dense urban areas. It owns and operates industrial properties in major U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Its portfolio includes more than 300 buildings totaling about 20.2 million square feet, plus about 50 land parcels and development projects. The company also has a history of regular acquisitions to grow its footprint, including 2026 purchases in the Bronx and Queens to ensure it continues to grow and thrive.

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7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/24/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.