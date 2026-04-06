6 Best Peter Lynch Stocks to Buy Now

Have you ever heard the term “ten-bagger” as an investor? If so, you have Peter Lynch to thank. Now 82,…

Have you ever heard the term “ten-bagger” as an investor? If so, you have Peter Lynch to thank. Now 82, Lynch was once one of the most successful stock pickers in the world.

During his 13-year tenure running the Fidelity Magellan Fund (ticker: FMAGX), he delivered an extraordinary 29.2% annualized return. That track record came not from complex quantitative models, but from a disciplined, common-sense approach to investing.

Contrary to many Wall Street professionals, Lynch did not concentrate his bets in a handful of names. He diversified broadly, often holding hundreds of stocks, while relying on a set of time-tested principles.

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One of the most well-known was “invest in what you know,” which often meant drawing ideas from everyday life, including observations from his wife’s shopping trips. These insights formed the foundation of what he later described in his bestselling book, “One Up on Wall Street,” where he emphasized building an investment “story” before diving into the numbers.

“If you want to select individual stocks, Lynch insisted the best ideas are hiding in plain sight on your credit card statement,” says Michael Ashley Schulman, partner at Cerity Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor firm. “If you use a product obsessively, understand its competitive moat intuitively and can explain its business model to a moderately alert golden retriever, you may have genuine insight versus the analyst who visited the store as a mere observer rather than a customer.”

Once that story was established, Lynch turned to fundamentals, focusing on what he called “growth at a reasonable price,” or GARP. Key metrics Lynch relied on included the price-to-earnings growth ratio, along with balance sheet strength and cash flow generation.

Lynch also developed a practical way to categorize stocks that went beyond traditional style labels like growth or value. He grouped companies into six types: slow growers, stalwarts, fast growers, cyclicals, turnarounds and asset plays.

This flexible, “go anywhere” mindset allowed him to find opportunities across industries and market conditions, helping him generate alpha over a decade-long run with Fidelity.

While the evidence still favors low-cost index funds for most investors, Lynch’s framework remains a useful guide for those interested in picking individual stocks. By combining real-world observations with disciplined analysis, investors can better understand what they own and why they own it.

Here are six of the best Peter Lynch-style stocks to buy in 2026, one for each category, selected using GARP principles and a “buy what you know” mindset:

Stock Peter Lynch Categorization Year-to-date return as of April 16 Altria Group Inc. (MO) Slow grower 14.5% Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Turnaround -21.6% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stalwart 0.6% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Cyclical 17.6% FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Fast grower 29.2% Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Asset play 3.7%

Slow Grower: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Tobacco companies like Altria Group are the definition of slow growers. Their core customer base is shrinking, as smoking rates in developed markets have steadily declined due to regulation, public health campaigns and shifting consumer preferences.

Yet despite little revenue growth, tobacco stocks have historically delivered strong returns. The reason is valuation and income. Altria currently trades at about 12 times forward earnings and offers a sizable 6.5% dividend yield. The company is also a Dividend King, having increased its payout for over 50 consecutive years, with a policy of returning roughly 80% of earnings to shareholders.

Altria’s strategy reflects the reality of its business. With limited avenues for growth, the focus shifts to maximizing profitability and returning cash to investors. The company has maintained strong margins, supported by aggressive cost control and pricing power.

Tobacco demand tends to be relatively inelastic, meaning consumers are less sensitive to price increases, allowing Altria to raise prices consistently over time. Even modest annual price hikes compound, helping offset declining volumes and sustain cash flows.

Turnaround: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Companies can move through multiple stages over their lifecycle, and Lululemon is a good example. Once viewed as a fast grower, the stock has more recently taken on characteristics of a turnaround, falling about 35% over the one-year period ending April 16.

A combination of factors has weighed on sentiment, including customer pushback on pricing, public criticism from founder Chip Wilson toward management, margin pressure from tariffs tied to U.S. trade policy and rising competition as consumer preferences evolve. Together, these have challenged the company’s growth narrative and compressed its valuation.

At a certain point, however, even strong brands can become too cheap to ignore. Lululemon now trades at about 13.1 times forward earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.78, a level that would have appealed to Lynch, who favored stocks with a PEG below 1 as a sign of growth at a reasonable price.

Despite recent headwinds, the company continues to post solid fundamentals, including a 14.2% profit margin and a 34% return on equity. Its balance sheet remains strong, with $1.8 billion in cash slightly exceeding total debt and a current ratio of 2.3, indicating ample short-term liquidity. Over the past 12 months, Lululemon generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow against a market cap of $18.9 billion.

“Lynch loved turnarounds because the market’s pessimism can create asymmetric payoffs, but he was disciplined about balance sheet solvency,” Schulman explains. “The GARP lens here shifts toward forward earnings normalization; you are buying the earnings power of a healthy version of the company, not the distressed present.”

Stalwart: Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

In Lynch’s framework, stalwarts are large, well-established companies that deliver steady, reliable growth without the volatility of faster-growing sectors. The Dividend King list is a good place to find them, and Procter & Gamble is a prime example.

The multinational consumer staples company has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years and has paid one for 136 years. It also carries an AA- credit rating with a stable outlook, placing it among the most creditworthy corporations and not far off from U.S. Treasurys.

Procter & Gamble fits the stalwart profile because what it lacks in growth, it makes up for in consistency and resilience. The stock has a five-year monthly beta of 0.4 versus the S&P 500, indicating less than half the volatility. It also maintains strong profitability, with a 19.3% profit margin and 31.6% return on equity.

After falling about 14.2% over the past year, the stock now trades at roughly 19.5 times forward earnings, compared to about 27.8 times for the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). While not substantially undervalued, it fits Warren Buffett’s description of a wonderful company at a fair price.

“Lynch liked stalwarts as portfolio ballast and recession buffers; own them, rotate out of them when valuations get lofty and don’t confuse their steadiness with a reason to hold forever,” Schulman says.

[Read: 7 Stocks That Outperform in a Recession]

Cyclical: Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

Cyclical companies are those whose performance rises and falls with the economic cycle. During periods of expansion, consumers spend more, driving higher sales and profits, while in downturns, discretionary spending pulls back and earnings can decline. This makes cyclicals attractive because they can rebound strongly, but the challenge is timing.

“Lynch’s key insight with cyclicals was that the conventional wisdom on price-to-earnings ratios inverts here; a low P/E on a cyclical often means you are near the peak of the cycle, not the bottom, because earnings are momentarily inflated,” Schulman explains. “Paradoxically, you may actually want to buy cyclicals when the P/E looks high.”

At first glance, Starbucks may look expensive, trading at about 43 times forward earnings. But that headline valuation reflects a business in transition rather than one at peak profitability.

Starbucks is in the early stages of a turnaround under CEO Brian Niccol, with initiatives aimed at restoring the in-store experience and driving traffic. Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy focuses on bringing the brand closer to its roots as a place for customers to hang out, rather than just a transactional coffee stop.

That includes improvements to store experience, service speed and product consistency, which are changes investors can observe firsthand. Early signs of success are emerging, including a return to U.S. comparable transaction growth for the first time in several quarters and global same-store sales rising 4%, alongside a 6% increase in consolidated net revenue.

Fast Grower: FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)

One key part of “invest in what you know” is looking beyond the brand name and into the value chain. For example, instead of focusing only on the airline you book with, consider who maintains the engines or supplies the parts. In that respect, most people who have taken a commercial flight have likely interacted with FTAI’s business without realizing it.

“Every commercial flight runs on CFM56 engines, and FTAI figured out how to repair and resell them cheaper than original equipment manufacturers,” says Matthew Tuttle, CEO and chief investment officer at Tuttle Capital Management. “You’ve probably flown on these planes and experienced this product without knowing it.”

FTAI operates in a niche segment of aviation, focusing on engine leasing, maintenance and aftermarket services. Despite a market capitalization of $27.5 billion, it has not yet been added to the S&P 500. Eventual inclusion in major indexes often brings forced buying from passive funds that track those benchmarks, which can push valuations higher.

“FTAI management has 25% to 30% EBITDA growth projected, while the stock is still trading at a discount to that growth rate,” Tuttle argues, referring to the company’s projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “The company’s maintenance, repair and operations market share also keeps expanding, as airlines defer new aircraft orders and keep aging fleets flying longer.”

That said, the opportunity comes with risk. The stock has a five-year monthly beta of 1.7, indicating it is significantly more volatile than the broader market. FTAI has also already seen a sharp run, gaining about 171% over the past year compared to roughly 33% for the S&P 500.

“I also like the optionality here — you’ve got aeroderivative turbines being used for data centers and grid backup power, which Lynch would call an emerging sub-story within the story,” Tuttle adds. “At the same time, FTAI’s aftermarket parts revenue is recurring and the unit economics around CFM56 teardowns are highly predictable, which is something Lynch always preferred over lumpy earnings.”

Asset Play: Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

“Asset plays are perhaps the most intellectually satisfying category,” Schulman says. “A company trading at a discount to the sum of its land, real estate or hidden subsidiary value can be like the market leaving money on the sidewalk, but you still need to figure out whether it is real or a trap.”

One place to look for asset play opportunities is in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. Within that universe, Weyerhaeuser stands out as the largest timberland REIT, owning more than 10 million acres in the U.S. and licensing another 13 million acres in Canada.

Timberland is a finite resource with long asset life cycles, and recent consolidation in the sector has only reinforced Weyerhaeuser’s position as the dominant player. While the stock has faced near-term pressure from housing cycles and tariff uncertainty, Weyerhaeuser offers pure-play exposure to a scarce, hard-to-replicate asset base that most investors cannot access efficiently.

Weyerhaeuser’s current investment case centers on unlocking value from that land base. Management has actively engaged in capital recycling, selling $1.7 billion of non-strategic acres and redeploying $1.8 billion into higher-quality assets, resulting in fewer acres overall but improved productivity.

Despite reducing its footprint by about 780,000 acres, Weyerhaeuser has increased harvest volumes and improved timber free cash flow, a measure of timberland EBITDA after capital expenditures. At the same time, it has returned substantial capital to shareholders, growing its base dividend by about 5% annually from 2022 to 2025. The company currently pays a 3.4% dividend yield.

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6 Best Peter Lynch Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com