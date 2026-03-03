York Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.1 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YORW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YORW

