Yirendai: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $126.1 million in its fourth…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $126.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $136.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.8 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $817.8 million.

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