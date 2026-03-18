XOMA Royalty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.5 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.1 million.

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