Workhorse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.7 million…

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64.1 million, or $6.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.2 million.

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