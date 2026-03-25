Winnebago: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $657.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625 million.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

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