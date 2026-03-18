Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $368 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $368 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $8.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.81 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

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