WidePoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $849,000 in its…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $849,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.8 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.5 million.

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