Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 9, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1928
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 161.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1320 3.1853
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2837 3.3342
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.9950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.83 89.89
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1103 1.1250
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8450 3.9100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 314.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4600 11.6700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3450 7.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7530 5.7570

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6204 0.6220

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

