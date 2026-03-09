NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1928 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1876 1.1928 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 161.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1320 3.1853 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2837 3.3342 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6250 0.9950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.83 89.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1103 1.1250 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.75 467.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3000 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8450 3.9100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.90 314.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4600 11.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3450 7.5300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6078 0.6476

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7530 5.7570

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6204 0.6220

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

