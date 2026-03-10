What Is the Social Security COLA for 2027?

Financial experts are already making predictions for the amount of the 2027 Social Security COLA. “We’re not anticipating anything greater…

“We’re not anticipating anything greater than 3% at the highest,” says Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.

When it comes to the Senior Citizens League, which regularly releases estimates, the 2027 COLA projection is 2.8% based on the most recent economic data. The organization uses the consumer price index, Federal Reserve interest rate and unemployment rate when making its projections.

Even that might be optimistic, though.

The COLA is based on a measure of the consumer price index, and the CPI has been slowly decreasing in recent months. In February, it was 2.4%, and some economists are predicting inflation will drop closer to 2% by the end of 2026. That would mean a smaller Social Security COLA for retirees in 2027.

Inflation Predictions for 2026

The Social Security COLA is based on the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. Known as the CPI-W, this index is based on the price of a basket of goods and services commonly purchased by consumers. The COLA is based on the average annual CPI-W from the third quarter of the previous year.

The CPI-W can vary from the CPI for all goods. In February 2026, for instance, the CPI for all goods was 2.4% while the CPI-W was 2.2%.

In 2025, the average annual CPI-W for the third quarter was 2.8%. That translated into a 2.8% increase in Social Security benefits beginning in January 2026. However, many experts expect inflation to decline this year, meaning next year’s COLA would be lower.

Here are what some economists are currently predicting for inflation in 2026:

— 2.2% to 2.7%, according to the Federal Reserve Board

— 2.3%, according to Goldman Sachs Research

— 2.3%, according to BMO Capital Markets Economic Research

— 2.6%, according to Morgan Stanley

— 3.2%, according to J.P. Morgan

Some of these projections are for the entire year, while others are for the latter part of 2026. What’s more, some of these estimates are based on the price index for personal consumer expenditures, which can vary slightly from the CPI.

“The bottom line is that inflation will be 2.4% to 3%,” Shedden says.

And based on current projections, it looks likely that inflation — and the 2027 Social Security COLA — will be closer to the low end of that estimate.

Factors That Could Affect the 2027 Social Security COLA

The actual Social Security COLA for 2027 could be influenced by factors such as tariffs, tax cuts and the labor market.

For instance, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was arguably the most impactful legislation passed in 2025. “We think it’s going to be inflationary long-term because of the tax cuts,” says Corey Briggs, director of wealth planning at the Plaza Advisory Group with Steward Partners in St. Louis.

The bill included an additional senior deduction, which Briggs describes as “huge tax savings,” as well as expanded the state and local tax deduction and extended the qualified business income deduction. These, along with declining interest rates, could spur spending, which in turn, drives inflation.

Meanwhile, the role of artificial intelligence in the job market could also have an effect, Briggs says. If AI is able to replace workers, that could mean higher unemployment and less money flowing into the economy, which may slow inflation.

“There are obviously so many unknowns,” Shedden says. She thinks tariffs, trade and the labor market could all play a role in this year’s inflation rate and the 2027 Social Security COLA.

Changing the CPI Could Change the COLA

Changing the CPI used to calculate the Social Security COLA could also affect how much more retirees receive in benefits in 2027.

There are multiple versions of the CPI, and some argue that the CPI-W doesn’t adequately reflect the spending habits of those receiving Social Security.

“Older Americans aren’t buying many products,” Shedden says. “They are spending a disproportionate amount of their money on health care and prescriptions.”

However, medical care services are only a small part of the CPI-W. Instead, some argue that the CPI-E, which was designed to track the expenses of the elderly, would be a more appropriate measure for the Social Security COLA.

“Older Americans already feel like their benefits don’t keep up with inflation, so this (lower COLA) risks putting them further and further behind, pushing many into poverty,” said Shannon Benton, executive director of The Senior Citizens League, in a press release.

A change to the CPI-E could increase the annual Social Security COLA by 0.2 percentage points on average, according to Briggs. For instance, if the CPI-E were used, the 2026 COLA might have been 3% rather than 2.8%.

The Social Security Expansion Act was introduced in 2025 to make that change, among other amendments to the Social Security program. Not everyone thinks it will see action by Congress, though.

“I don’t think that has traction because we’re already losing money,” says Steve Parrish, professor of practice and a scholar in residence at the Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics in Financial Services at The American College of Financial Services.

With the Social Security trust funds facing depletion in less than a decade, Parrish doesn’t think Congress will change the CPI in a way that will increase the annual COLA. Moving to a chained CPI is more likely, he says, noting that was the version of the CPI used for calculations in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The chained CPI takes into account substitutions that consumers might make — such as buying chicken when beef is expensive, Briggs explains — and it is typically lower than the CPI-W. Using a chained CPI would likely result in a slightly lower COLA, but seniors may not have to worry about that change next year. There has been talk about moving to a chained CPI for years, and no action has been taken yet.

Medicare Increases Could Offset COLA

Regardless of the exact amount of the 2027 Social Security COLA, there is a good chance that much of it will go to pay for increases in Medicare costs.

“You’re really getting hit two ways with medical,” Parrish says. The CPI-W doesn’t accurately reflect senior health care costs, and seniors also have to contend with Medicare premiums that are increasing at a pace that far exceeds the COLA.

For 2026, monthly Medicare Part B premiums went up 9.7% at a time when the COLA only increased Social Security benefits by 2.8%. Whatever the Social Security COLA in 2027 ends up being, seniors should be prepared for a large portion of it to be absorbed by rising health care costs.

