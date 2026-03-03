Weyco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.7 million in…

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $76.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.1 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS

