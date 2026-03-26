Western Copper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $692,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.2 million, or 1 cent per share.

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