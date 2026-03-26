Westaim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The investment company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.4 million.

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