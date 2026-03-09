Wegovy for Weight Loss: Results, Side Effects and How it Works

Wegovy is a Food and Drug Administration-approved weight loss medication for people with obesity or those who are overweight with…

Wegovy is a Food and Drug Administration-approved weight loss medication for people with obesity or those who are overweight with weight-related health conditions. In recent years, interest in GLP-1 medications has surged, with many people turning to these treatments as part of a medically supervised weight loss plan.

The drug’s active ingredient, semaglutide, was first approved by the FDA in 2017 under the brand name Ozempic as a once-weekly injection for Type 2 diabetes. Ozempic’s popularity later grew as people began using it off-label for weight loss. In June 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy — a higher-dose version of semaglutide — for chronic weight management.

This article covers how Wegovy works and what kind of weight loss results to expect, plus common Wegovy side effects and what to do about them.

What Is Wegovy?

Wegovy weight loss works by targeting appetite and fullness signals in the brain. The once-weekly injection contains semaglutide, a medication that mimics a naturally occurring hormone involved in regulating hunger and food intake. By helping you feel fuller sooner and longer, it can reduce calorie intake and support steady, clinically meaningful weight loss when combined with diet and physical activity.

Manufactured by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Wegovy is FDA-approved for the following uses:

— Weight loss and long-term weight maintenance in adults and adolescents age 12 and over with obesity

— Weight loss and long-term weight maintenance in adults who are overweight and have one or more weight-related medical conditions, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol

— To lower the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke, in adults with heart disease and obesity or overweight

— To treat a type of fatty liver disease called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis)

How Does Wegovy Work for Weight Loss?

Wegovy works by mimicking GLP-1, a natural hormone released when you eat that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. Its active ingredient, semaglutide, activates GLP-1 receptors in the body.

Wegovy promotes weight loss through multiple mechanisms of action:

— Decreases appetite. It reduces hunger signals in the brain.

— Increases fullness and satiety. It helps you feel full sooner and stay full longer after eating.

— Slows gastric emptying. Food stays in the stomach longer, which reduces hunger.

— Improves blood sugar regulation. It stimulates insulin release when blood sugar is elevated and reduces glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar.

— Reduces cravings. Many Wegovy users report improved control over eating and reductions in food cravings, such as less desire to eat salty, dairy and starchy foods.

Together, these effects lower overall calorie intake and support sustained weight loss when combined with healthy dietary changes and increased physical activity.

How Much Weight Can You Lose on Wegovy?

In a 68-week clinical trial, people taking Wegovy lost nearly 34 pounds on average. But Wegovy results may vary depending on factors such as diet, physical activity, medical conditions and how consistently the medication is taken.

The Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity clinical trial program evaluated the drug’s safety and effectiveness in more than 5,000 people with obesity or overweight. Each trial measured changes in body weight from the start of treatment to the end of the study.

Typical weight loss results on Wegovy

The table below summarizes Wegovy weight loss results seen in the STEP program.

Clinical Trial Participants Duration Average Weight Loss (Semaglutide 2.4 milligrams) Average Weight Loss (Placebo) Key Insights STEP 1 Adults without diabetes 68 weeks 14.9% 2.4% Participants taking Wegovy lost an average of 33.7 pounds. STEP 2 Adults with Type 2 diabetes and overweight/obesity 68 weeks 9.6% 3.4% Weight loss was less than in participants without diabetes. STEP 3 Adults without diabetes plus intensive behavioral therapy 68 weeks 16.0% 5.7% Combining semaglutide with intensive lifestyle changes increased early weight loss, though end results were similar to STEP 1. STEP 4 Adults without diabetes who initially lost weight on semaglutide 68 weeks 17.4% total weight loss when continued 5.0% total weight loss after stopping Continuing treatment helped maintain weight loss; stopping led to weight regain. STEP 5 Adults without diabetes 104 weeks 15.2% 2.6% Weight loss was sustained over two years.

Research suggests that even a 5% decrease in body weight can lead to health improvements. Drops in the 10% to 15% range, however, significantly decrease your risk of developing weight-related health issues, such as high blood pressure, cancer, sleep apnea and kidney disease.

To get the most out of treatment, working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized Wegovy diet plan may help improve results and preserve muscle. Professional guidance can also help you manage side effects and protect lean muscle during weight loss.

Wegovy Injection vs. Pill: What’s the Difference?

Wegovy is available as both a weekly injection and, more recenlty, as a daily oral tablet. Here’s how the two forms compare:

Wegovy injection Wegovy pill How it’s taken Injected under the skin (abdomen, thigh or upper arm) Taken orally How often Once weekly, on the same day each week Once daily When to take Any time of day, with or without food In the morning on an empty stomach with water only Food restrictions None Wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking or taking other oral medicines Starting dosage 0.25 milligrams once weekly 1.5 milligrams once daily Dose escalation Gradually increased every four weeks Gradually increased each month Typical maintenance dose for weight loss 2.4 milligrams once weekly 25 milligrams once daily Average weight loss results 14.9% to 17.4% over 68 weeks in STEP trials 13.6% over 64 weeks in OASIS 4 trial

Who Qualifies for Wegovy?

Anyone with a valid prescription from a licensed health care provider can get Wegovy. However, it is FDA-approved for chronic weight management, not cosmetic weight loss, and providers typically follow specific medical criteria when deciding who should use it.

— A body mass index of 30 or higher (obesity)

— A BMI of 25 or higher (overweight)

— One or more weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or obstructive sleep apnea

— Willingness to use the medication alongside diet and increased physical activity

— No contraindications, such as a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2

GLP-1 insurance coverage often depends on meeting these medical criteria and may require prior authorization.

Wegovy vs. Ozempic: What’s the Difference?

Both Wegovy and Ozempic contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide, but they are approved for different uses and prescribed at different doses.

The difference between Wegovy and Ozempic

Ozempic is often covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance plans when prescribed for people with Type 2 diabetes. Wegovy costs can exceed $1,000 per month without insurance, and coverage for weight loss medications varies widely by plan.

Wegovy Ozempic Primary indication Chronic weight management Type 2 diabetes management Form(s) Subcutaneous injection and oral tablet Subcutaneous injection and oral tablet Maximum dose 2.4 milligrams once weekly (injection) or 25 milligrams once daily (pill) 2 milligrams once weekly (injection) or 9 milligrams once daily (pill) FDA-approved uses — Weight loss in people ages 12 and older with obesity or overweight — Reduce cardiovascular risk in adults with heart disease and obesity/overweight — Treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis) — Improve blood sugar control in adults with Type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise — Reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, in adults with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease — Reduce the risk of kidney failure and death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (injection only)

Is Wegovy Safe for Weight Loss?

Yes, Wegovy is considered safe for weight loss when used as prescribed and under the supervision of a health care provider. In clinical trials, the most common Wegovy side effects were gastrointestinal. The good news: Most were mild to moderate, temporary and improved over time — especially after the dose-escalation period was complete.

The most frequently reported Wegovy side effects — affected 5% or more of study participants — include:

— Nausea

— Vomiting

— Diarrhea

— Constipation

— Abdominal pain

— Headache

— Fatigue

— Indigestion

— Dizziness

— Bloating

— Burping

— Gas

— Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD

Across clinical trials, nausea occurred in about 44% of people taking Wegovy, diarrhea in about 30%, vomiting in about 25% and constipation in about 24%. However, nearly all gastrointestinal side effects were mild to moderate and temporary. Only about 4% of participants stopped treatment because of GI side effects.

Notably, research shows that Wegovy’s weight loss effects are largely independent of side effects. That means the weight loss comes from how the medication affects appetite and fullness — not from feeling sick.

How to manage Wegovy GI side effects

As your body adjusts, experts recommend management strategies focused on diet, hydration and adjustments to your daily routine:

— Eat slowly and stop when you feel full.

— Choose smaller portions.

— Avoid high-fat or spicy foods.

— Avoid lying down right after meals.

— Limit fizzy drinks and alcohol.

— Drink fluids in small, frequent sips.

— Move after eating, such as going for a short walk.

Your health care provider may also recommend slower dose escalation or dose adjustment if you’re having trouble tolerating the medication.

Because nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation are the most common gastrointestinal side effects, it helps to know what to expect — and what steps may ease symptoms during the early stages of treatment:

Nausea. This is the most common side effect and often shows up during the first few weeks or after a dose increase. Eating smaller portions, choosing bland foods and avoiding strong smells can help. Foods that may settle your stomach are crackers, mints, apples, or ginger.

Vomiting. Vomiting is less common than nausea but can happen during dose escalation. Focus on hydration and small, frequent meals, and contact your health care provider if vomiting is persistent or severe, especially if you feel dizzy, confused or unusually fatigued.

Diarrhea. Diarrhea most often starts early in treatment and may last a few days. Staying hydrated and temporarily avoiding dairy, coffee, alcohol, very hot or very cold foods and products with sugar alcohols — such as sorbitol or xylitol — may help. Your health care provider may also suggest over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medicine if symptoms continue.

Constipation. Constipation can start during the first weeks of treatment and may last longer than other GI symptoms. Increasing water intake, staying active and gradually increasing fiber once symptoms improve can help. Your health care provider may recommend a stool softener or laxative if constipation worsens.

Your health care provider may pause dose increases, lower the dose or temporarily stop treatment if side effects are persistent.

What to Know Before Taking Wegovy

Although most side effects are manageable, Wegovy carries warnings about more serious risks.

Like all GLP-1s, Wegovy carries a boxed warning about a possible risk of thyroid C-cell tumors. Although this risk was seen in animal studies and has not been confirmed in humans, you should report symptoms such as a lump in your neck, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath or persistent hoarseness.

Wegovy may not be safe for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Tell your provider if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or become pregnant during treatment. Contact your health care provider right away if you experience:

— Severe abdominal pain, especially if it spreads to your back, with or without nausea or vomiting, which could be signs of pancreatitis

— Symptoms of gallbladder disease, such as upper abdominal pain, fever or yellowing of the skin

— Signs of low blood sugar, particularly if you use insulin or certain diabetes medicines

— Persistent nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, which could lead to dehydration and kidney problems

— Signs of an allergic reaction, such as swelling, rash or trouble breathing

— Changes in vision, especially if you have Type 2 diabetes

— A racing or pounding heartbeat while at rest

— Tell your care team you’re taking Wegovy before surgery or anesthesia

What Are Other Options for Weight Loss Medications?

While Wegovy may be one of the hot-ticket weight loss medications right now, there are several other options. The following medications have been approved by the FDA for long-term use for the treatment of obesity and overweight:

— Bupropion/naltrexone (Contrave). This oral combination treatment mixes an antidepressant with a medication that’s long been used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction.

— Orlistat (Xenical). This oral medication is a lipase inhibitor, which reduces the amount of fat that your gut can absorb from the foods you eat. An over-the-counter version of this medication is available without a prescription under the trade name Alli.

— Phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia). This oral medication is also a combination of two drugs: phentermine, a stimulant medication that has been used since the 1950s to suppress appetite, and topiramate, an anti-seizure medication that also helps control appetite.

— Liraglutide (Saxenda). Like semaglutide, liraglutide is a GLP-1 agonist, which can help regulate appetite. It’s given as a daily injection.

— Tirzepatide (Zepbound). This injectable medication contains the same active ingredient found in diabetes drug Mounjaro, but it’s specifically approved for use as a weight loss medication. It works similarly to semaglutide in that it reduces appetite and promotes a feeling of fullness to help you eat less.

