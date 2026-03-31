VolitionRX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $447,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.4 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 million.

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