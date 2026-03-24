VirnetX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.83.

The internet security software developers posted revenue of $56,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.2 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $162,000.

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