Veeva: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $244.2 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $836 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $808.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $908.9 million, or $5.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.13 to $2.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $855 million to $858 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $8.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.6 billion.

