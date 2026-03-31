Tvardi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.2 million, or $3.26 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVRD

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