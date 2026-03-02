Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Monday reported profit of $8.2 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Monday reported profit of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 95 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.2 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $463.1 million.

Turning Point Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPB

