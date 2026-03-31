TruBridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.4 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $346.8 million.

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