Townsquare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.5 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $427.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

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