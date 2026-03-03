Thor Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

_____

