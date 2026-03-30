This Type of Borrower Gets the Lowest Rate on a Private Student Loan

It can be natural to look at a lender’s advertised interest rates the way we often view the day’s weather…

It can be natural to look at a lender’s advertised interest rates the way we often view the day’s weather forecast. We’re presented with a range of numbers, then we fixate on the most appealing one.

Similarly, many private lenders advertise eye-popping student loan rates that are far lower than what the federal government offers. Those rates, sometimes 3% or below, are real, lenders say. But they only go to a select few.

So, which borrowers are basking in APR sunshine? The question of how to land those top private loan rates will likely be on more borrowers’ minds starting this year.

Federal and Private Loans

With new federal borrowing caps going into effect on July 1, more students and parents are expected to turn to private lenders to fill funding gaps. Changes limiting federal repayment plans for some borrowers could also make refinancing to a private loan more appealing than in previous years.

Federal student loans come with the same fixed rate for all borrowers. In the 2025-2026 school year, the rate for undergraduate borrowers is 6.39%, while loans for graduate students and parents have a slightly higher rate.

Private student loans have rates that range from sub-3% to 15% or higher, depending on the lender’s evaluation of the borrower. Federal loans also come with added protections and benefits, such as forbearance and loan forgiveness.

The private student loan rate you qualify for can make a big difference in the overall amount you end up paying. Even if you don’t score the absolutely lowest rate, small reductions in your rate can still result in significant savings.

“The average borrower is more likely to qualify for something a little higher, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to qualify for the lowest rates,” says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of media relations and membership at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. “And there are some things you can keep in mind to improve your chances of qualifying for the lowest possible rate.”

[Read: Best Private Student Loans.]

How Borrowers Qualify for the Lowest Rate

As of March 2026, Ascent Funding advertises the lowest interest rate of any lender listed in U.S. News’ best private student loans rankings. That rock-bottom rate is 2.69%. But how do you get that?

“Qualifying for a low-end private student loan rate is possible but is typically reserved for a subset of highly qualified borrowers who present the lowest risk to lenders,” says Ascent CEO Ken Ruggiero.

So we asked Ruggiero to describe the type of borrower who fits into that elite subset and actually qualifies for that low rate. He, along with other experts, also offered advice on what you can do to enhance your profile in the eyes of lenders.

Here’s what borrowers who get the best rates have in common.

They Apply With a Cosigner

Many college students — especially young undergraduates who don’t yet have an established career — haven’t had the opportunity to build a strong financial profile.

“Traditional students entering college after graduating from high school are unlikely to have a lengthy credit history and many times do not qualify for a private loan without a cosigner,” says Vicki Jacobson, assistant director of the Office of Student Financial Aid at Missouri State University.

This is why Ruggiero lists adding a cosigner as the No. 1 move that can push you closer to the lowest rate.

“Applying with a creditworthy cosigner is by far the most powerful lever,” he says. “Adding a qualified cosigner consistently has the biggest impact on the rate.”

Ideally, your cosigner should have excellent credit and a low debt-to-income ratio to help you qualify for the lowest student loan rates possible. But be smart: You both will be equally responsible for repaying the loan, so you’ll need to make sure you’re capable of making monthly payments or the burden will fall on the cosigner.

Many private student loan lenders offer a cosigner release clause, which allows you to remove the cosigner from the loan after making a set number of on-time monthly payments. Choosing a lender that offers a cosigner release may make it easier to find someone who is willing to cosign on your student loan.

[READ: Fastest Co-Signer Release Student Loans]

They’ve Built a Strong Financial Profile

Whether it’s the student or a cosigner being evaluated, that person must be able to show lenders they’re likely to pay back the loan. Ruggiero says the lowest interest rate typically goes to borrowers with an excellent credit score, stable income and a low debt-to-income ratio.

Reduce any existing debt you have. You should also aim to use only a relatively low percentage of your total limit on your credit card.

Here are a few steps you can take to improve your credit score:

— Request a copy of your credit report. You can get a free copy of your credit report from all three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — on AnnualCreditReport.com. Check your credit report for errors, and dispute them through the relevant credit bureau, if necessary.

— Make timely debt payments. Your on-time payment history makes up 35% of your FICO score, which is the scoring model used by many lenders when issuing credit. It’s important to pay all of your bills by the due date each month to avoid a negative mark on your credit history.

— Open a secured credit card. Also known as a credit-builder card, secured credit cards allow you to borrow money against a cash deposit. These are easier to qualify for than traditional unsecured credit cards, and they can help you establish an on-time payment history and improve your mix of credit profiles.

— Pay down credit card debt. Your credit utilization rate is the amount of credit card debt you have compared with the revolving credit line you have available. It’s another significant factor of your credit score, so you should aim to keep your credit utilization below 30% to establish good credit.

— Become an authorized user. If you have a family member with excellent credit, he or she may be willing to add you as an authorized user on a credit card account. This would add the account to your credit history, which can help boost your credit score. Just be sure that both you and the account holder are using the card responsibly, making on-time payments and keeping the credit utilization low.

If you’ve taken the measures to raise your credit score to about 740 or above, then you’ll be eligible for some of the most competitive student loan interest rates. With very good or better credit, you may be able to get a low interest rate on a student loan without a cosigner.

[Read: Best Student Loans Without a Cosigner]

They Choose a Shorter Loan Term

As with most other loans, student loan interest rates tend to be lower for shorter-term loans. If you can afford the monthly payments on a five-year student loan rather than a 10-year loan, you could potentially lock in a lower interest rate.

“At Ascent, things like your repayment plan and loan term play a meaningful role,” Ruggiero says.

A shorter term can also allow you to get out of debt faster and pay less money over time, since you’re paying more toward the principal each month. Take a look at this example of paying off $5,000 in student loan debt at a shorter term versus a longer term to see the potential lifetime savings:

Repaying $5,000 Worth of Student Loan Debt Loan length 5 years 10 years Interest rate 6.25% 7.5% Monthly payments $97 $59 Total interest paid $835 $2,122

Before committing to a shorter repayment term, be sure to use a student loan calculator to estimate your monthly payments. It’s important that you’re able to keep up with your student loan payments to avoid late fees and a negative mark on your credit score.

[Personal Loan Calculator: Estimate Monthly Student Loan Payments]

They Maximize Interest Rate Discounts

The lowest listed private student loan rate will almost always factor in discounts offered by the lender. Here are some common types of student loan rate discounts offered by private lenders:

— Auto pay discount. As with federal student loans, many private student loan lenders offer an interest rate discount if you enroll in automatic payments through your bank, usually 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point off your rate.

— Loyalty discount. Some private student loan lenders may discount your interest rate if you already have a bank account with the lender. One such lender is Citizens Bank, which offers a 0.25 loyalty discount if you have a qualifying account, such as a checking or savings account, auto loan, mortgage or credit card.

— Graduate discount. Once you’ve graduated, you may be able to get an interest rate discount through your student loan lender. Other lenders may offer a rebate — for example, Ascent offers a 1% rebate on your original loan amount upon graduation.

They Pursue a Degree with High Earnings Potential

This is one factor many borrowers don’t think about, but it can play a role in determining your student loan interest rate at lenders, including Ascent, Ruggiero says. It can especially be a differentiator for students who may not check off some of the financial profile boxes.

“For borrowers without established credit, factors like school, program and expected outcomes can come into play, something many people don’t expect,” Ruggiero says.

Don’t Just Focus on the Rate

Ruggiero and other financial experts say it’s important to consider all the terms of a private student loan when comparing your options. “It’s great to get excited about a low interest rate, and if you qualify for that low rate, fantastic, give yourself an opportunity to celebrate,” says McClary. “But you want to make sure you understand what that interest rate means.”

For example, repayment flexibility, fees and cosigner release options can all be key characteristics of a loan that shouldn’t be overlooked. Some private lenders also provide financial counseling or career services to help prepare you to repay loans after college.

“These features give borrowers room to adjust to life changes, manage payments effectively and reduce long-term costs, turning a higher-rate loan into a sustainable, workable financial solution,” says Ruggiero.

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This Type of Borrower Gets the Lowest Rate on a Private Student Loan originally appeared on usnews.com