Theravance Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.9 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.5 million.

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