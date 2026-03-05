The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $130.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.66 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.31 billion to $4.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.