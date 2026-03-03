The Best Days to Shop in 2026

Getting the best deal often comes down to timing. If you know when seasonal items are likely to go on…

Getting the best deal often comes down to timing. If you know when seasonal items are likely to go on sale and when major sales take place, chances are you’ll remember to take advantage of discounts and avoid overspending. One simple way to stay on track is to keep a shopping calendar.

To strategize your purchases, mark these major sales events on your calendar. If you’ve already missed some of these dates, make a note so you don’t miss them next year.

How Much Can You Save With Seasonal Shopping?

Taking a strategic approach to shopping can pay off in a big way. “If you don’t need something urgently, timing your purchases can mean the difference between paying full price or scoring a modest discount and saving 20% to 70% off,” says Trae Bodge, shopping expert at truetrae.com.

How to Time Your Shopping

First, know the basics. Bodge explains that retailers routinely discount seasonal merchandise as they clear space for incoming inventory, making the ends of each season prime time for deals.

Long weekends are also key sales moments. “You will always see sales on big home items like furniture, mattresses and appliances,” Bodge says. “These sales are important because these are pricey categories.”

Finally, note any major sales events tied to the brands you shop most often. Amazon Prime Day is probably the most well known, but other retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy’s have their own shopping events as well.

A Quick Glance at Key Sales Dates in 2026

Month 2026 Key Event Strategic Shopping Tip January Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19) Fitness equipment, holiday clearance and white sales lead the way. February Presidents Day (Feb. 16) This is peak time to shop for mattresses and appliances. Also look out for post-Valentine’s Day jewelry sales. March St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) Expect deep discounts on fitness and outdoor recreation gear. April Easter (April 5) Earth Day (April 22) Look for post-holiday candy sales on April 6. Earth Day may offer appliance and lawn care deals. May Mother’s Day (May 10) Memorial Day (May 25) Jewelry, perfume, and home spa items go on sale around Mother’s Day. Expect discounts on appliances, furniture and tires over Memorial Day weekend. June Father’s Day (June 21) Menswear, watches and tools often go on sale. July Amazon Prime Day (TBD, typically mid-July) Look for competitive sales at Target and Walmart, too. Dorm shopping sales peak as well. August Back to school Take advantage of state-wide sales-tax-free weeks for back-to-school gear. September Labor Day (Sept. 7) Expect end-of-summer sales on patio and outdoor items, beach gear and swimsuits. October Amazon Big Deal Days (TBD, around mid-October) Halloween (Oct. 31) Keep watch for Amazon’s Big Deal Days (think Prime Day, part two). Older iPhone models are usually discounted to make way for the latest versions. November Black Friday (Nov. 27) Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28) Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) Electronics, small appliances, cookware, winter gear, apparel, home goods — you name it, it’s on sale during these early holiday shopping events. December Travel Tuesday (Dec. 1) Hanukkah (Dec. 4 -12) Christmas (Dec. 25) You’ll find deep discounts on video games, toys, winter clearance items and seasonal decor, especially later in the month.

January

Things to buy:

— Winter clothing. In late January, retailers move heavy coats, sweatshirts, warm pajamas, winter boots, sweaters, hats and scarves to the sale racks to make way for spring fashion. Expect up to 50% off winter apparel.

— Linens and towels. Department stores and home goods retailers such as Kohl’s, Macy’s and Pottery Barn traditionally hold “white sales” on bath and bedding items throughout January.

— TVs. Just before the Super Bowl is one of the best times of the year to buy TVs.

Important sales days:

— New Year’s Day. You might not expect many stores to hold a New Year’s sale since consumers are often tapped out from the holidays. But Amazon, Target, Walmart and other major retailers frequently hold New Year sales with steep discounts.

— Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During the long weekend, expect sales on clothing, beauty and home goods.

February

Things to buy:

— Tax software. The IRS requires employers to send out W-2s and 1099s by Jan. 31. As a result, tax software companies such as H&R Block and TurboTax typically offer promo codes and discounts to early filers in February.

— Jewelry. Wait until right after Valentine’s Day to find jewelry on sale.

Important sales days:

— Presidents Day. The long weekend, including this holiday, is historically known for deals on mattresses and appliances, but you’ll find many other items on sale.

March

Things to buy:

— Warm weather outdoor apparel. As temperatures start to heat up, you’ll find steep discounts on outdoor running apparel and footwear. You can also expect retailers that offer camping gear and patio furnishings to get in on the action. You’ll find better prices on these items toward the beginning of fall, but the selection will be larger in early spring.

Important sales days:

— St. Patrick’s Day. While not a major sales holiday, St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 — and the week leading up to it — is a good time to find Irish-themed jewelry and other green gifts on sale. Look for the biggest discounts on gear the day after St. Patrick’s Day.

April

Things to buy:

— Easter clothing. Easter falls on April 5. During the week leading up to it, you’ll find sales on clothing for Easter Sunday, especially spring dresses.

— Home goods and appliances. April brings sales on everything from vacuums to energy-efficient appliances. Retailers know that people are doing a lot of spring cleaning around this time. Plus, energy-efficient appliances often see sales tie-ins around Earth Day (April 22).

Important sales days:

— Easter. Stores will probably be quiet (and some will be closed) on Easter Sunday, but the days leading up to it will be filled with sales. Expect discounts on spring attire at department stores as well as treat baskets and flowers on gift sites. Immediately following the holiday, you’ll find Easter candy and baskets on sale.

— Arbor Day. Arbor Day (April 24) is not historically a big sales weekend. But with Earth Day occurring on April 22, don’t be surprised if garden and outdoor stores hold sales on April 24 (or during this week) that appeal to lawn enthusiasts.

May

Things to buy:

— Spring clothing. This is a good time to refresh your spring wardrobe. Stores are making room for summer fashion, so the clearance racks and online clearance sections are filling with spring items.

— Appliances. Memorial Day, and the entire three-day weekend, are among the best days of the year to buy household items such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and other large appliances. Bonus tip: “When shopping appliances during Memorial Day, look for ‘buy more, save more’ deals, making it potentially more economically savvy to upgrade more than one appliance if you’ll need to do so in the near future,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert.

Important sales days:

— Mother’s Day. A few weeks before May 10, start looking for sales on jewelry, perfume and other popular Mother’s Day gifts.

— Memorial Day. The three-day weekend (May 23-25) will offer plenty of appliance deals and discounts on just about any retail item. If you missed the chance to buy a mattress back on Presidents Day, this could be a good weekend to purchase one.

June

Things to buy:

— Restaurant gift cards. During Father’s Day and graduation season, many chain restaurants offer bonus gift cards for the person buying a gift card. For example, if you purchase a $50 gift card for a restaurant, you might get a $10 gift card or a discount on the $50 gift card.

— Tools and grills. Tools and grills are popular Father’s Day gifts. Check home improvement stores, which often offer discount tool sets, garage organization gear, grills and related items as the holiday approaches.

Important sales days:

— Father’s Day. In the lead-up to June 21, watch for sales on watches, menswear, shoes, wallets, TVs, tools and other popular gifts.

July

Things to buy:

— Furniture. Fourth of July sales tend to focus on furniture, so plan your kitchen table or sectional purchase accordingly.

— Technology. This is also a good time to buy tech products. Fourth of July sales are underway, back-to-school season is ramping up and Amazon often hosts Prime Day this month, which means you can get deals on smart home devices, gaming systems, TVs and computers.

— Dorm gear. Look out for big sales on bedding, room decor, organizational furniture and small-space appliances.

Important sales days:

— Fourth of July. Independence Day is historically one of the hottest shopping holidays of the year, and it frequently brings Black Friday-level sales to the table.

— Amazon Prime Day. If Amazon follows its usual schedule, the official date for 2026 won’t be announced until a few weeks beforehand, but it typically occurs in mid-July.

— Tax-free weekends. Some states offer tax-free weekends or weeks beginning in July, during which sales tax will be waived on clothing, school supplies and even electronics.

August

Things to buy:

— School supplies and laptops. Since the first day of school often lands between mid-August and early September, you can expect big-box and office supply stores to offer deals on notebooks, art supplies, laptops and more. Apple also traditionally runs its back-to-school tech promotions in August.

— Summer clothing and swimwear. With fall approaching, retailers are looking to clear the racks of these warm-weather items.

Important sales days:

— Tax-free weekends. August is also a good month for tax-free weeks and weekends. During these times, some states waive sales tax on clothing, school supplies and electronics.

September

Things to buy:

— Outdoor furniture and grills. Grilling season generally ends on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5-7), so expect discounts on any merchandise designed for outdoor entertaining.

— New cars. “Auto dealers will start releasing next year’s models, so car dealerships will be eager to move current-year and other lingering older models off lots to make room for the new models,” Woroch says.

Important sales days:

— Labor Day. Leftover back-to-school clothing will be discounted, and you’ll find plenty of sales on appliances and mattresses.

— National Coffee Day. In a nation obsessed with coffee, Sept. 29 is a good time to stock up on ground or whole bean coffee from your favorite retailers. “You can find free and discounted coffee deals from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and more,” Woroch says.

October

Things to buy:

— Older iPhones. Apple usually debuts its newest phones in September (which means this year, you could buy the iPhone 18, among other products). This often occurs the second Tuesday of September, so odds are you can start looking for discounted older models in October.

— Cozy clothing. Retailers know you’re in the market to buy warmer clothes, so they’ll offer tempting sales on leggings, robes, sweats and joggers. You’ll find steeper discounts in January but a bigger selection in October.

— Personal tech. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days typically offer some of the best prices on personal tech like headphones, tablets, smart home devices and more, Woroch says. “Competitors like Target, Walmart and Best Buy host their own concurrent sales, making it a great time to scope out deals for yourself or as gifts ahead of the holidays,” she says. You can save even more by considering refurbished models that are certified with a warranty during these sales events.

Important sales days:

— Halloween. Oct. 31 isn’t a major shopping day, but you’ll find deals on costumes, candy and spooky decor during the days following it.

November

Things to buy:

— TVs and electronics. Thank Black Friday and pre-Black Friday sales for these deals, which start early in the month. It’s generally a good time to buy TVs, smart home devices, tablets, computers and smart watches.

Important sales days:

— Black Friday. Black Friday is Nov. 27. However, this sales event has evolved into almost a month-long affair, full of in-store and online sales.

— Cyber Monday. This officially falls on Nov. 30, but Cyber Monday (the first Monday after Thanksgiving) has evolved into a full cyber week at many retailers. Clothing, travel, appliances and more will be on sale.

December

Things to buy:

— Toys and games. As Christmas approaches, retailers start discounting toys and games to avoid getting stuck with too much inventory after the holidays.

— Gift cards. Many retailers, restaurants and spas offer free gifts or gift cards with a minimum purchase. “For instance, last December I scored a free $10 when I bought $50 in gift cards at Ulta,” Woroch says.

Important shopping days:

— Travel Tuesday. “This date has offered the widest selection of travel deals, more than Black Friday or Cyber Monday combined,” Woroch says.

— Super Saturday. Good news for those who haven’t finished their holiday shopping by the time December rolls around: The Saturday before Christmas (Dec. 19) and the days surrounding it are filled with last-minute deals.

— New Year’s Eve. After-Christmas and New Year’s sales typically occur from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, before the yearly bargain hunting starts all over again.

Update 03/04/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been udpated with new information.