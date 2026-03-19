Tejon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.6 million in…

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lebec, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75,000. Revenue was reported as $49.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.