Target: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $30.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Target expects its per-share earnings to be $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share.

