Talphera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Talphera, Inc. (TLPH) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.3 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $28,000.

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