Superior Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $566.2 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 54 cents to 66 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $572 million to $585 million.

