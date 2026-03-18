SUNation Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.6 million in…

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — SUNation Energy Inc (SUNE) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.81.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.9 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.9 million.

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