Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss…

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $334.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.1 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

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