Southland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $216.4 million…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $216.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.

The infrastructure construction company posted revenue of $104 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $306.5 million, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $772.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLND

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.