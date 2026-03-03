Live Radio
Home » Latest News » SoundThinking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SoundThinking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 4:50 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.4 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $104.1 million.

SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $109 million to $111 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up