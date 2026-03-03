SoundThinking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.4 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $104.1 million.

SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $109 million to $111 million.

